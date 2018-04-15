27-year-old arrested as suspect in death of Portsmouth man

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Police have arrested Harvey L. Rodgers Saturday evening as a suspect in the murder of 53-year-old Johnie Gore.

Police in both Portsmouth and Virginia Beach arrested Rodgers in a joint effort to bring him into custody.

Rodgers has been charged with second degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charges stem from the Monday, March 26, shooting, according to Portsmouth officials.

Portsmouth Police dispatchers received a call around 12:30 a.m. on that early March morning for an adult male who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the 60 block of Carver Circle.

This is where police found Gore, and medics were called to the scene.

Medics transported Gore to a local hospital, where he would later die from his injuries.

At this time, police did not have a suspects or a motive in this case.

Police did not say how Rodgers became a suspect, or what led to his arrest.

Rodgers is currently being held at the Portsmouth Sheriff’s Office.

