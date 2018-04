The 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards on are News 3 Sunday at 8 p.m. Directly after the show you will be given a keyword during News 3 at 11 p.m. for a chance to win tickets to see Kenny Chesney May 10 in Virginia Beach!

All you have to do to win is enter the keyword along with your information below. You will have another chance to win tickets AND $500 cash Monday morning during the Coop Show on 97.3 The Eagle.