NNFD onscene of structure fire on Rexford Drive. Fire has been declared all clear and under control. Structure has been condemned due to damage. 2 occupants have been displaced and provided Red Cross assistance. No injuries to occupants or firefighters. — Newport News Fire (@NNFire) April 14, 2018

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Two people are being assisted by the Red Cross after they were displaced by a fire at their house in Newport News early Saturday morning.

According to officials with the Newport News Fire Department, the fire was in the 0 block of Rexford Drive in the city, and the house was condemned because due to damage.

No injuries were reported.

Stay tuned to News 3 for updates.