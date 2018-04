NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A kitchen fire has displaced three people in Newport News.

Officials in Newport News say that the fire was in the 400 block of Michael Irvine Drive, and that fire units arrived around 3:30 p.m. The fire was under control shortly after firefighters arrived.

The fire is still under investigation and there were no injuries reported.

The house has been condemned, and the Red Cross is assisting the three people who were displaced.