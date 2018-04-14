The Locker Room Show | April 13

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. - In this week's edition of the award-winning Locker Room Show, Wink and Mitch are football-heavy.

Wink chats 1-on-1 with James Brown, host for the CBS Television Network’s NFL pre-game show, THE NFL TODAY. Brown is in Hampton Roads to deliver the keynote address at Saturday's 900 Men Strong Scholarship and Community Service Awards Breakfast in Chesapeake.

Plus, Mitch recaps Norfolk State's spring scrimmage under the Friday Night Lights and looks ahead to Saturday's Old Dominion Spring game.