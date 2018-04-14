Spartans show signs of growth in Green & Gold scrimmage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (Spartan Athletics) - Juwan Carter completed 22 of 27 passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns to lead the NSU offense to a 50-25 win over the defense in the annual Green and Gold spring football game at Dick Price Stadium Friday night.

Carter threw touchdown passes of 18 yards to Chuma Awanna and 36 yards to Anthony Williams in a scrimmage using a modified scoring system to award points to the defense for turnovers, forcing punts, and other outcomes.

Aaron Savage and Cameryn Brent scored on 1-yard touchdown runs as well. Brent, a junior college transfer, led the way for the ground game with 12 rushes for 48 yards.

Freshman quarterback D'Andre Thomas, a Fork Union Military Academy mid-year transfer, completed 5-of-7 passes for 53 yards. Marcus Taylor led all players with six catches.

Michael Kwegyir-Attah had two tackles for loss and a sack for the Spartan defense, which forced two late three-and-outs and also got an interception by linebacker Quintreil Chung to close the scoring gap.

The Spartans open the 2018 season in the Labor Day Classic on Sept. 1 against Virginia State University at Dick Price Stadium.