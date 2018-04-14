Free wine tasting every Saturday at the Virginia Beach Winery

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Want to sample some vino for free?

The Virginia Beach Winery hosts free wine tastings every Saturday from noon to 6 p.m.

The winery has eight wines they try to keep stocked at all times, plus a few seasonal wines. All wines are made on-site in their small production room.

Each person can sample four wines for free. There are souvenir glasses for sale that you can use for your tasting and take with you. The winery also sells by the bottle for off-site consumption.

The Virginia Beach Winery is located at 152 Newtown Road #108.