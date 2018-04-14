206 million eggs from N.C. farm recalled after salmonella reports, some sold in Virginia

HYDE COUNTY, N.C. – 22 people have become ill, and $206,749,248 eggs have been recalled because of it.

According to the Federal Drug Administration, the eggs were from a farm in Hyde County, North Carolina, and are being recalled by the company Rose Acre Farms, of Seymour, Indiana, because of the potential Salmonella Braenderup outbreak.

The eggs are from the plant P-1065, which is associated with Rose Acre Farms. The eggs were distributed to Virginia, North Carolina, Colorado, New Jersey, Florida, New York, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia through retail stores and restaurants.

Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. It can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis, according to the FDA.

For a full list of the recalled eggs, click here.

Among the brands, stores and restaurants listed in the recall, were Great Value, Food Lion and Waffle House.