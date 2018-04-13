Virginia Beach police arrest 47-year-old after fire, barricade and stabbing call

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Police in Virginia Beach arrested a 47-year-old man after responding to a fire, stabbing and barricade situation early Friday morning.

The suspect in the early Friday morning incident in the 300 block of 26th Street is Eric Keith Brown, who according to officials, jumped from the window of a two story apartment building in an attempt to escape custody.

Around 1 a.m., dispatch received a call from a person saying that a woman had been stabbed. The victim could also be heard over the phone yelling while the citizen was on the phone with dispatch.

When officers arrived to the scene, they found a female victim that had suffered a stab wound, and also found the suspect, Eric Keith Brown, barricaded in his apartment. Police also noticed that the apartment was on fire.

After providing medical assistance to the woman, police called the Virginia Beach Fire Department, who quickly put out the fire. During the fire situation, Brown jumped from the apartment window and sustained injuries.

Both Brown and his victim were transported to a local hospital for there injuries.

Police obtained warrants for Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Destroying Dwelling to serve against Brown.

Officials say that surrounding apartments were evacuated during the fire.

There is no further information at this moment.

