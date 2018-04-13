Virginia Beach native receives Navy Civilian of the Quarter Award

NORFOLK, Va. – A Virginia Beach native was recently presented with the Civilian of the Quarter Award for her work at Morale, Welfare, and Recreation (MWR) for Naval Support Activity (NSA) Hampton Roads – Northwest Annex (NWA) in Norfolk.

Chelsea Sweet has served as the Community Recreation Director for NSA Hampton Roads MWR for 10 years. She’s in charge of providing recreational programs and services in areas of outdoor recreation, community events, leisure skills development, and discount tickets to attractions and vacation bookings.

She’s also responsible for recreation equipment rentals, parks and picnic areas and information to a variety of recreational offerings in the local area.

“Chelsea has been a standout member of the NSA Hampton Roads MWR Team for several years.” said Harkins. “She does an exceptional job for the military families at Northwest Annex, creating and executing creative innovative family programming. She goes above and beyond to make families who live and work at NWA to feel welcome and supported.”

Sweet said working with the Navy has helped her grow both professionally and personally within her department and provided a first-hand experience as to why MWR is so important to service members and their families.

“Over my 10 years with MWR, I have had the opportunity to work in almost every department we have to offer, child care, fitness and sports, liberty, food and beverage, marketing and community recreation,” said Sweet. “We are here to offer services to keep their morale up when times may seem bad. We offer programs to keep the Navy ready in the fitness department, amazing child care to ensure their children are taken care of while they are protecting our freedom, cheap and quick meals allowing them to get back to their demanding jobs in a timely manner, discounted tickets, travel, events programs, equipment and much more to make sure when they have down they are able to enjoy themselves with their budget.”