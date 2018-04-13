The people you call when you are in distress were honored in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – They are the people who answer the phone when you are in a crisis.

The Emergency Communications and Citizens services were honored in Virginia Beach outside their headquarters Friday.

Mayor Will Sessoms and City Manager David Hansen both spoke to the crowd and thanked first responders for all their hard work.

News 3 met up with the woman who got the Telecommunicator of the Year award.

Amanda Jackson said she was shocked to be nominated by her peers.

She has been working there for 11 years.

“Definitely different every day and it’s very rewarding,” Jackson said.

The Top Call Taker award went to Angela Ruszas, Top Dispatcher went to Adam Juma and Top Supervisor went to Jason Baross.

They were also singled out for their excellent work.