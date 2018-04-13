Texans cut ties with former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke

HOUSTON, Texas – Old Dominion’s all-time leading passer is on the hunt for a new home again. The Houston Texans announced they released quarterback Taylor Heinicke Friday afternoon.

Taylor Heinicke of the Houston Texans. (Photo by Logan Bowles/Getty Images)

In his fourth year, Heinicke made his NFL regular season debut with the Texans in a Week 16 contest against the Steelers. It was shorter than Heinicke or the Texans anticipated, as he left the game with a concussion after just nine plays under center.

Heinicke, ODU’s record-holder in passing yards and touchdowns, went undrafted in 2015. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Vikings.