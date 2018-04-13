Texans cut ties with former Old Dominion quarterback Taylor Heinicke

HOUSTON, Texas – Old Dominion’s all-time leading passer is on the hunt for a new home again. The Houston Texans announced they released quarterback Taylor Heinicke Friday afternoon.

In his fourth year, Heinicke made his NFL regular season debut with the Texans in a Week 16 contest against the Steelers. It was shorter than Heinicke or the Texans anticipated, as he left the game with a concussion after just nine plays under center.

The @HoustonTexans have claimed TE Matt Lengel (@Colonel82) off waivers from the Cleveland Browns. The team also released QB Taylor Heinicke. pic.twitter.com/xOPKU02Mml — Texans PR (@TexansPR) April 13, 2018

Heinicke, ODU’s record-holder in passing yards and touchdowns, went undrafted in 2015. He spent the first three seasons of his career with the Vikings.