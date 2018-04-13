Portsmouth Police searching for missing man with dementia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Portsmouth Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 68-year-old man who has dementia.

Anthony H. Andrews was last seen Thursday at the Roses Department Store at 3100 Airline Boulevard around 1 p.m. No one has seen or heard from him since.

Andrews is described as a black man who is approximately 6′ to 6’3″ tall and weighs between 275-300 pounds. He has black/gray hair, brown eyes and a black/gray beard. Police say both of his legs are bandaged and he walks with a noticeable limp.

There is no clothing description at this time.

Detectives say they are concerned for Andrews’ well-being because he suffers from dementia and other medical conditions that require medication.

Anyone who has seen Andrews or is aware of his whereabouts is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department at (757) 393-5300 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

