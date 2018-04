× Portsmouth Police investigating early morning shooting

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Portsmouth Police are on scene of an early morning shooting right now.

They found a man suffering from gunshot wounds on Radford Street which is not too far from Rodman Avenue.

Police got called to the 30 block of Radford Street at 3:34am.

Investigators said the man was shot in the lower body.

He was rushed to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

No word on a suspect or motive at this time.