Norfolk Sheriffs Office graduates 14 inmates Friday from addiction recovery program

NORFOLK Va,- 14 inmates are graduating today at 10 am from the Norfolk Sheriffs Office Addiction Recovery Grant Program.

It’s a 3-month-program to help people in jail cope with mental health problems and substance abuse addictions. The program is made possible by a $48,000 grant from the Department of Criminal Justice Services.

According to our medical staff, about 80 percent of our inmates struggle with substance abuse. Clearly there is a need for more funding/grants to help people, and reduce recidivism.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office is the first jail in the state to offer this program, which includes cognitive behavioral treatment therapy with group and individual counseling from licensed clinical therapists, reentry classes and services, and trauma informed care classes.

The Sheriffs office is hoping to create awareness about the importance and need for more of these types of programs.