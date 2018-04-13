Marvel Universe Live! comes to Norfolk Scope

NORFOLK, Va. – Marvel fans, assemble for this live, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil.

The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands in this all-new, spectacular arena stunt show.

Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes is performing at the Norfolk Scope from April 12-15 for 6 performances.