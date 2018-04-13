Marvel Universe Live! comes to Norfolk Scope

Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax make their live production debut bringing their courage and misfit wit to Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes. Alongside Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, the Guardians of the Galaxy help fight the scheming, menacing and loathsome villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin. Audiences will join in the quest that sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and vast 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family…LIVE!
Tickets for Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes start at $15 All seats are reserved, and tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at (800) 745-3000 or www.Ticketmaster.com. *Ticket pricing is subject to change based on market demand. For group rates and information call Norfolk Scope Group Sales at 757.664.6249.
Date and Time of Performances:
Thursday, April 12 – 7:00 p.m.
Friday, April 13 – 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, April 14 – 11:00 a.m., 3:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.
Sunday, April 15 – 1 p.m.