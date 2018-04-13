The US-58 east on ramp to I-664 north in Chesapeake is blocked due to crash. Motorists should expect delays and use an alternate route

iZOMBIE new episode, Monday 4/16 at 9pm on WGNT 27

Posted 1:26 pm, April 13, 2018, by , Updated at 01:25PM, April 13, 2018

 

Don’t Hate the Player, Hate the Brain— (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, DLV) (HDTV) 

 

IN DA CLUB — After consuming the brain of a bachelor playboy, Liv (Rose McIver) heads to a club to meet up with Clive (Malcolm) and Ravi (Rahul Kohli). Meanwhile, Major (Robert Buckley) is assigned an enormous task. Lastly, Clive (Malcolm Goodwin) is still struggling with the arrangement he’s made with Bozzio (guest star Jessica Harmon). David Anders, Aly Michalka and Robert Knepper also star. Tuan Quoc Le directed the episode written by Sara Saedi (#407).  Original airdate 4/16/2018. 