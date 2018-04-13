Hampton City Schools announces Teachers of the Year award winners

HAMPTON, Va. – Three teachers have been selected by Hampton City Schools as the districts 2018-2019 Teachers of the Year.

Kindergarten teacher Michelle Bowers of Armstrong School of the Arts, sixth grade teacher Brittany Richards of Davis Middle School and informational literacy/teacher librarian Holly Sanders of Bethel High School, where the selections by the district. The three represent a teach of the year from an elementary school, middle school and high school in Hampton City Schools.

“These individuals demonstrate excellence through their professionalism and commitment to the students of Hampton City Schools. Their creative and innovative instruction positively affects our classrooms, schools, and communities. Hampton City Schools is fortunate to have such outstanding teachers guiding our students toward a future where they can become lifelong learners and achieve their dreams,” said the district in a press release.

Bowers, Richards and Sanders will now be the three candidates for Hampton City Schools Citywide Teacher of the Year, which will be announced at the districts school board meeting on May 2. The winning teacher will then compete for statewide honors.