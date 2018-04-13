× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: A warm end to the week

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny, windy, and warm… Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Highs will warm to near 80 this afternoon, about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect mostly sunny skies today with just a few clouds mixing in. It will be windy again today with southwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph.

Mainly clear skies will continue tonight with lows in the upper 50s. It will still be windy tonight.

Highs will return to near 80 on Saturday. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will still be windy with gusts to 25 mph.

A cold front will approach the region on Sunday bringing in more clouds and a chance for rain. Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Sunday afternoon and evening into Monday morning. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly for inland VA and inland NC. It will still be warm Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

We will start Monday with clouds and showers but sunshine will return for the afternoon. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 60s. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low 60s.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warm, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 13th

1979 Heavy Rain: 2.68″ Norfolk, 1.45″ Richmond

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.