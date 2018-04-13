× First Warning Forecast: Summer Like Temperatures

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We are already in the upper 70s and 80s this afternoon with tons of sunshine and no cloud cover. The wind is still blowing form the southwest 10-20 mph gusting as high as 30 mph. Overnight temperatures will only drop to the 60s with a clear sky and still breezy.

We will reach highs in the 80s once again for Saturday. We will see a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. It will still be windy with gusts to 25 mph. We will stay dry the entire day with only a 20% chance of showers late in the day.

A cold front will approach the region on Sunday bringing in more clouds and a chance for rain. Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Sunday afternoon and evening into Monday morning. Strong to severe storms are possible, mainly for inland VA and inland NC. It will still be warm Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

We will start Monday with clouds and showers but sunshine will return for the afternoon. Highs will drop into the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the low 60s. We will jump back into the 70s with sunshine by mid week.

Today: Mostly Sunny, Warm, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Windy. Highs near 80. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Alder)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Moderate (Code Yellow)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 13th

1979 Heavy Rain: 2.68″ Norfolk, 1.45″ Richmond

