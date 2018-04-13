Blue Bell distribution facility coming to Suffolk in 2019

SUFFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads will soon get a slice – or scoop – of Texas.

Blue Bell Creameries announced earlier this week that it will begin construction on a new distribution center in Suffolk’s Northgate Commerce Park this year.

The 14,000-square foot facility is expected to be completed sometime in 2019. It will include a cold storage space with loading docks, fleet parking and administrative offices and will serve cities within a 70-mile radius.

“We have been following Blue Bell’s progress and are excited to see this project commence,” said Suffolk Mayor Linda T. Johnson. “The continued focus to create a permanent facility in Suffolk reflects Blue Bell’s faith in our community. We look forward to future milestones.”

Blue Bell said it will hire up to 20 employees to operate the facility and distribute its products. More information will be released once it becomes available.

