HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Christie Lenée (christielenee.com), the 2017 International Finger-style Guitar Champion, brings her talent and style to Virginia Beach for a performance on April 14th.

We are lucky enough to have her stop by the Coast Live studio to perform "Call My Heart Back Home" and to learn about her career.

Presented by Tidewater Friends of Acoustic Music.

www.tidewateracoustic.org