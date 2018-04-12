Watch: Weather conditions ideal for Oklahoma wildfire

DEWEY, Oklahoma. – A wildfire is blazing in Oklahoma.

The cause of the fire is not known yet, but warm, dry and windy conditions do create the potential for wildfires.

As an extensive storm system develops over the Intermountain West and pushes east, a significant multiday fire threat is in place from the Southwest into the central and southern High Plains. Thursday marks the second day of the danger and comes with “extremely critical” fire conditions — the highest threat level — lasting into Saturday.

The National Weather Service in Norman, Oklahoma, went as far as to say that “historic” fire conditions are expected Friday.

As the system moves out of the Rockies, it will bring very warm and dry conditions with strong gusty winds — all the conditions necessary for extremely critical fire danger.

Warnings for the high danger, known as red flag warnings, are posted for portions of eight states stretching from California to Kansas and cover more than 25 million people.

Temperatures across the region will soar into the 80s and 90s, winds will be sustained at 30 to 40 miles per hour with gusts well over 50, and relative humidity values will drop below 10%. To make matters worse, much of the area is under severe to exceptional drought thanks to persistent dry conditions. This will provide ample dry fuel and allow extreme rates of growth for any fire that starts.

