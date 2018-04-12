Watch Now: US House of Representatives observe 50th anniversary of MLK assassination

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The US House of Representatives observes the 50th anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination with a ceremony in Statuary Hall to honor his life and legacy.

His son, Mr. Martin Luther King III, is one of the keynote speakers.

Participants in the observation include House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI), House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), Rep. John Lewis (D-GA), Rep. Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO), Rep. Cedric Richmond (D-LA), chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus and Lonnie G. Bunch III, founding director of the National Museum of African-American History and Culture.

King died on April 4 in Memphis, Tennessee, when he was shot by James Earl Ray while outside the balcony of his hotel room.