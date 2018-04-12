× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunny, windy, and much warmer

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Sunny and much warmer… Expect another chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s. A few extra clouds will mix in this morning with sunny skies for the afternoon. Highs will warm into the mid 70s today, about 20 degrees warmer than yesterday. Winds will crank up today, southwest at 10 to 20 with gusts to 35 mph this afternoon.

Temperatures will only drop into the mid 50s tonight with mainly clear skies. It will still be windy with southwest winds at 10 to 20 and gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will reach the upper 70s to near 80 on Friday, more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday but it will still be windy. Upper 70s will return on Saturday with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

A cold front will approach the region on Sunday bringing in more clouds and a chance for rain. Showers and thunderstorms are likely for Sunday afternoon and evening into Monday morning. Highs will drop into the 60s early next week.

Today: A Few Clouds, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G35

Tonight: Mainly Clear, Windy. Lows in the mid 50s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Windy. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 10-20

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 12th

1959 Heavy Rain: 2.26″ Norfolk

