Service held in Newport News for teen 11 years after his death

NEWPORT NEWS Va – More than a decade after Quincy Jones died, he will finally be laid to rest.

On Thursday, Hampton Victim Services arranged for Jones to finally be laid to rest at a Newport News funeral home, after his body was found in the trunk of his mother’s car in 2015.

According to police, Tonya Slaton, Jones’ biological mother, was pulled over for an expired registration while driving to Virginia Beach from Richmond. After a search of her car, Jones’ body was discovered under the spare tire.

Slaton was arrested, and nearly three years after the discovery of her son’s body, pleaded guilty to involuntary man slaughter.

Jones’ body has been with the medical examiner since its discovery, and it is still unclear how he died.

Related Links:

Friends remember classmate whose remains were found in mom’s trunk

Woman admits to killing son whose remains were found in her trunk in Hampton

Cause of death undetermined for boy found in mother’s trunk

Child’s remains found in mom’s car 10 years after he was last seen