Norfolk Public Schools responds to dress code confusion regarding hoodies

NORFOLK, Va. – A little confusion on if hoodies are aloud at Norfolk Public Schools has been cleared up.

The school district in an email to News 3 said that hoodies are not banned, but students and parents are aware that wearing the hood indoors violates the NPS Student Attire policy.

Parents at Norview High School had grown concern with information they had heard regarding the school not allowing students to wear hoodies past April 16.

The district in the same email to News 3 said that Norview reminded students of the dress code as a whole, there had been an increase in violations, a common occurrence when the weather fluctuates as is often the case in Hampton Roads. They also said that parents and students are given the NPS Student Handbook at the beginning of each school year.

