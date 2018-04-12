Newport News Police Department to host another ‘Coffee with a Cop’ event

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Local law enforcement wants to get to know its citizens over a cup of joe.

Officers from the Newport News Police Department’s South Precinct will host their next Coffee with a Cop event on Tuesday, April 17 from 9-11 a.m. at the Newport News Police South Precinct building at 3303 Jefferson Avenue.

The public is invited to have coffee while speaking with members of the department. Officers will also give tours of the building during the event.

Coffee with a Cop is designed to give both citizens and officers an opportunity to interact in a relaxed setting where officers can better understand the community’s concerns, all while allowing members of the public to get to know those who serve them.

