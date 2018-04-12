‘I think this is your mother’s ring!’ Local woman tracks down owner of decades-old wedding band

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – True love will always stand the test of time.

A Chesapeake woman has tracked down the owner of a lost wedding ring dating back to 1974.

Earlier this week, Shana Wheat-Taylor reached out to News 3 saying her coworker found a wedding ring laying beside the sink in the women’s restroom at the Olive Garden at Chesapeake Square Boulevard.

The ring has an engraving “A.W.W – M.L.K and the date of June 22, 1974.” Wheat-Taylor said the date is a few years before she was born and figured the couple could be around her parents’ age and possibly still together.

This piqued her interest and she set out to find the owner.

Friday, Wheat-Taylor told us she believed she found to whom the ring belonged. Unfortunately, the owner, Murial Kenny, passed away in 2007.

She said the ring was from Muriel’s second marriage. Muriel’s daughter-in-law, Mrs. Anne Kenny of Chesapeake, is married to Muriel’s only son.

“The living Mrs. Kenny has an identical ring engraved the same as the one I have and said her mother-in-law wore one on either side of her engagement ring,” said Wheat-Taylor. “When the former passed, all her possessions went to her only child, and he gave the jewelry to his wife, who will one day hand it down to her grandchildren.”

Wheat-Taylor said the Kenny family has no idea how the ring ended up in the Olive Garden bathroom because they had never been to that particular restaurant.

Anne Kenny had been out of town, returning Thursday morning, and said she and her husband were at the table when she heard about the story, telling him, “I think this is your mother’s ring!”

