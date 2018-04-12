Mayo or Ketchup? Why not both with Heinz ‘Mayochup’

SALT LAKE CITY – Ketchup maker Heinz is introducing a “new product” to America.

“Mayochup,” a combination of mayonnaise and ketchup was talked about in a tweet from Heinz on Wednesday.

Want #mayochup in stores? 500,000 votes for “yes” and we’ll release it to you saucy Americans. — Heinz Ketchup (@HeinzKetchup_US) April 11, 2018

The sauce has the internet talking wither it’s for or against the new product but people in one state are particularly angry.

If you ask Utahns, it is something they’ve had for generations.

Reaction from Utahns was pretty universal.

back off heinz this is fry sauce territory get all the way outta here with this mayochup nonsense https://t.co/OwytbNt2Ot — Layton Shumway (@theshums) April 11, 2018

We love our #frysauce so much we have a #SLC2002 Olympic pin to commemorate it! pic.twitter.com/bcdSIlfNiw — Utah Utes Girl (@utahutesgirl) April 12, 2018

Heinz was accused of cultural appropriation:

There was a call to arms (and political leaders responded) to defend Utah’s claim to “fry sauce.”

Of course, fry sauce isn’t just ketchup and mayo. There’s spices, other sauces, and juices mixed in, too. Everyone has their own uniquely Utah recipe.