× First Warning Forecast: Plenty of sunshine and highs near 80 to end the work week

It’s been a gorgeous day today! High pressure is keeping us nice and dry with highs mainly in the 70s for a big chunk of the viewing area. It has been a bit on the windy side with winds out of the southwest. Gusts 25-30 mph possible.

Winds will let up a bit overnight, but will still be around 10-15 mph. It will be much milder overnight with lows in the 50s, which is a bit above normal for this time of year.

Temperatures will continue to warm to end the work week. Many of us should make it to the 80 degree mark! Some inland areas could get even warmer. It will still be a bit on the breezy side. Another warm one on Saturday. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Just a slight 20 percent chance for a shower. A strong cold front will move in late Saturday into Sunday. It will cross the area Sunday night and into the day on Monday. Rain and storm chances will increase as the day progresses. Highs in the mid and upper 70s.

Another cool down to start the work week. Highs will only warm to the mid 60s. A little bit of rain in the morning, followed by clearing skies. Another cool day for Tuesday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Back to the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday with dry conditions.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram: HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.