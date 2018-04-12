First responders rescue seven canoers in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – Seven people on the York River had to be rescued by first responders in James City County on Thursday.

According to city officials, first responders launched a rescue boat and one private ownership boat to help the distressed canoers. They were apart of an 11 person group called the Blue Sky Fund.

On arrival, two people were found in the water, floating with life jackets on, while the other five were unable to get to shore because of windy conditions.

Officials did transfer one person to the hospital because of exposure to the elements, but their condition appears to be good.