CARROLLTON, Va. – A snake in a transformer box caused a fire in Carrollton, Virginia.

According to the Carrollton Volunteer Fire Department, they were called to the 16000 block of Carrollton Blvd. for a reported transformer and brush fire.

Dominion Energy arrived to the scene of the fire to find a snake in the transformer box.

It is unclear if the snake died in the fire, or was still alive after being found by Dominion Energy.