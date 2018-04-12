Crews respond to balcony fire at Norfolk apartment

NORFOLK, Va. – Crews with Norfolk Fire-Rescue responded to an apartment fire in the 600 block of W. Princess Anne Road Thursday afternoon.

A caller advised authorities that she could see fire coming from the apartment.

Units arrived to find flames on a third floor balcony. Firefighters knocked down the fire from the outside and raised ladders to access the porch.

Fire companies were sent inside the building to check for fire or smoke inside any apartments. Officials said the fire was contained to the balcony.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

