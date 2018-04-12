Behind the scenes with MTV’s Catfish in Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The cast and crew of MTV's Catfish is back in Hampton Roads!

News 3 joined show hosts Nev Schulman and Max Joseph, as they filmed for the upcoming season of the popular reality TV show.

The Catfish team arrived in the area Sunday and Schulman even posted a picture on Instagram posing by the King Neptune statue at the Oceanfront during his morning run.

This isn't the first time MTV's Catfish has been in the area. Nev and Max were in Hampton Roads last November recording part of an episode in Hampton. The pair also shot an episode in Newport News in 2016.

The Virginia Beach episode is expected to air in the show's next season, premiering this summer.

Pictures from the 2017 Catfish shoot in Hampton:

Pictures from the 2016 Catfish shoot in Newport News: