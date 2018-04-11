× Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Sunshine and a big warm up

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Big warm up ahead… Temperatures will start in the 30s and 40s this morning, with freezing temperatures inland. Highs will warm to near 60 this afternoon, about 5 degrees warmer than yesterday but still below normal. We will see mostly sunny skies all day with light northeast winds.

Expect mainly clear skies tonight with lows in the mid 40s.

Get ready for a big warm up for the second half of the week. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s on Thursday, a 15-degree warm up. A few extra clouds will blend in mid-morning to midday with more sunshine for the afternoon. Winds will crank up tomorrow afternoon, southwest at 10 to 20 with gusts to 25 mph.

Highs will reach the upper 70s on Friday, more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday but it will still be windy. Upper 70s will return on Saturday with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clouds and showers will build in for Sunday.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 11th

1956 Severe Nor’easter: Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia, Eastern Coastal Virginia

1999 F0 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

