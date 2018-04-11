Two men accused of burglarizing a Hampton home while children were inside alone

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON, Va. - Police tell News 3 that two men burglarized a home while a nine and 14-year-old were inside alone.

Steven A. Kelly, 24, has been arrested in connection to the break-in that happened on April 9 in the 100 block of Pocahontas Place, located in the Olde Wythe section of the city.

"It's a great neighborhood to live in and I'm sorry that happened," Amy Mayze told News 3's Aleah Hordges. "It's too close for comfort."

Mayze said she's lived on Pocahontas Place for more than 30 years and has never known of a break-in to happen in the area.

"It's twelve o'clock in the afternoon and I have my elderly father with me and that's not supposed to happen," Mayze added.

The children who were inside the burglarized home told police that they heard knocking at the side door, where the suspects forced their way in.

Court documents revealed the children were hiding while watching the suspects stole two televisions, an Xbox 360, laptop and a microwave.

Then, the suspects drove off in a blue Dodge SUV.

An officer said he saw the vehicle speeding and drive through a traffic stop.

A police pursuit started and ended just blocks away from the burglary on the corner of Kecoughtan Road and Bacon Street.

"Cars of cops were all over the place and finally one officer went in the trunk of the car and pulled out a flat screen TV," said Linwood Smith.

Officers say both suspects got out the vehicle and ran away but Kelly, who was the passenger, was caught. He was arrested on several charges, including burglary and grand larceny.

Police are still looking for the second suspect and driver of the car, 31-year-old Calvin Lamont Mason of Norfolk.

The incident has left neighbors wondering why they would come to Hampton to do such a crime.

"It think it's unusual that they're coming from Norfolk area. Why are they targeting this area? That's a concern of mine," mentioned Mayze.

Kelly has a bond hearing on April 12.

If you have any information that could lead to Mason's arrest, call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.