HAMPTON ROADS, Va - The 2018 Honda Campus All-Star Challenge allows the brightest students who attend historically black colleges and universities to compete for an opportunity to win big for their school.
The quiz of a lifetime for HBCU students on Coast Live
-
Meet two local women ready to compete in the Body Sculpting Open on Coast Live
-
The facts about student loan debt and bankruptcy on Coast Live
-
Celebrate a great cause in good taste with Tastefully Yours on Coast Live
-
Watch Coast Live to test your trivia knowledge for a chance to win tickets to the Virginia Air and Space Center
-
VA Air and Space Trivia For Monday, April 9th on Coast Live
-
-
A martial arts demo that captures the Black Panther style on Coast Live
-
Turning school food into a gourmet meal with a Top Chef award on the line on Coast Live
-
Some Irish fiddles in tune with the season on Coast Live
-
Advice for getting accepted and info on TCC’s College Preview Day on Coast Live
-
We meet the local cancer survivor featured in a moving Super Bowl Commercial on Coast Live
-
-
Va. Beach students prepare to compete in Special Olympics Virginia event
-
We get a look at Garbage Glam in a preview the 2018 TRASHion Show on Coast Live
-
Wink picks the winners and fills us in on the bracket madness on Coast Live