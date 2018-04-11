Riverside donates life-saving equipment to Newport News Fire Department

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – From one life-saving agency to another.

Riverside Health System announced Wednesday that it has donated three advanced LUCAS™ Chest Compression System devices to the Newport News Fire Department. The combined value of the devices is more than $50,000.

NNFD Assistant Fire Chief Lee accepted the devices from Riverside Hospital Wednesday morning.

The LUCAS™ Chest Compression System is a portable tool that is designed to overcome CPR challenges presented with manual chest compressions. Studies have shown that the devices are safe for patients and significantly improve the quality and consistency of compressions compared to manual CPR.

Research shows that nearly 60 percent of rescuers experience back discomfort when providing manual CPR; the LUCAS™ facilitates effective CPR while reducing the risk of back-related injuries.

When being transported, LUCAS™ allows rescuers to remain safely belted in place. While in the lab, it minimizes CPR providers’ exposure to x-ray fields.

“Effective CPR is hard work, and it’s hands-on,” said Robert E. Lee, Assistant Chief of Emergency Medical Services for the Newport News Fire Department. “We are very grateful for Riverside’s donation of the LUCAS™ devices, which will enable our EMT staff to do their jobs safer and more effectively – and ultimately saving more lives.”

The device assists rescuers with 100 chest compressions per minute. The models donated by Riverside are battery-powered for maximum portability and are valued at approximately $17,000 each.