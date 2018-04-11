Redskins release 2018 preseason schedule

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The National Football League announced its 2018 preseason schedule Wednesday.

The Washington Redskins’ four-game slate features their preseason debut on the road against the defending AFC Champion New England Patriots – a game to be broadcast live on News 3 in Hampton Roads.

Next, Washington hosts the New York Jets Thursday August 16th at FedEx Field in a nationally televised game (ESPN). That’s followed by a home date vs. the Denver Broncos. The Redskins wrap-up their preseason schedule Thursday August 30th at the Baltimore Ravens.

Aug. 9-13: at New England Patriots (LIVE on News 3), TBA

Thursday Aug. 16: vs. New York Jets (ESPN), 8 p.m.

Aug. 23-26. vs. Denver Broncos (LIVE on News 3), TBA

Thursday Aug. 30: at Baltimore Ravens (LIVE on News 3), TBA

Specific times for these games will be determined at a later date.

As Hampton Roads’ home of the Redskins, News 3 will have live, on-field coverage from Redskins Training Camp and preseason games.