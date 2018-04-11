Norfolk Naval Shipyard hiring skilled tradesmen

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Norfolk Naval Shipyard is hiring skilled tradesmen, including machinists, riggers, quality assurance specialists and more.

All applicants must be U.S. citizens and be able to pass government security investigations.

Federal employment benefits include health and life insurance, matching retirement plan contributions, 10 paid holidays annually, 13 vacation days annually and 13 sick days annually.

All interested parties should email their resume to FLTHRO_NNSY@navy.mil for consideration.