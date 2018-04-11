NFL announces 2018 preseason schedule, national TV games

NEW YORK – The NFL has finalized its 65-game 2018 preseason schedule, which includes a slate of eight nationally-televised games, the league announced Wednesday.

The 2018 preseason will kick off on Thursday, August 2 in Canton, Ohio when the Chicago Bears face the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game. The four-game Redskins’ preseason slate begins at New England – a game to be broadcast live on News 3.

The following is the complete 2018 NFL preseason national television, week-by-week and team-by-team schedule:

2018 PRESEASON WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULE

NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 2

Chicago vs. Baltimore (NBC)

WEEK 1 – AUGUST 9-13

LA Chargers at Arizona

LA Rams at Baltimore

Carolina at Buffalo

Chicago at Cincinnati

Minnesota at Denver

Tennessee at Green Bay

New Orleans at Jacksonville

Houston at Kansas City

Tampa Bay at Miami

Washington at New England (LIVE on News 3)

Cleveland at NY Giants

Atlanta at NY Jets

Detroit at Oakland

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

Dallas at San Francisco

Indianapolis at Seattle

WEEK 2 – AUGUST 16-20

Kansas City at Atlanta

Miami at Carolina

Buffalo at Cleveland

Cincinnati at Dallas

Chicago at Denver

NY Giants at Detroit

Pittsburgh at Green Bay

San Francisco at Houston

Baltimore at Indianapolis (ESPN, 8/20)

Seattle at LA Chargers

Oakland at LA Rams

Jacksonville at Minnesota

Philadelphia at New England

Arizona at New Orleans

Tampa Bay at Tennessee

NY Jets at Washington (ESPN, 8/16)

WEEK 3 – AUGUST 23-26

Cincinnati at Buffalo (FOX, 8/26)

New England at Carolina

Kansas City at Chicago

Philadelphia at Cleveland (FOX, 8/23)

Arizona at Dallas (NBC, 8/26)

San Francisco at Indianapolis

Atlanta at Jacksonville

New Orleans at LA Chargers (LIVE on News 3, Aug. 25)

Houston at LA Rams

Baltimore at Miami

Seattle at Minnesota

NY Giants at NY Jets

Green Bay at Oakland

Tennessee at Pittsburgh

Detroit at Tampa Bay (LIVE on News 3, Aug. 24)

Denver at Washington

WEEK 4 – AUGUST 30-31

Denver at Arizona

Miami at Atlanta

Washington at Baltimore (LIVE on News 3, Aug. 30)

Buffalo at Chicago

Indianapolis at Cincinnati

Cleveland at Detroit

Dallas at Houston

Green Bay at Kansas City

LA Rams at New Orleans

New England at NY Giants

NY Jets at Philadelphia

Carolina at Pittsburgh

LA Chargers at San Francisco

Oakland at Seattle

Jacksonville at Tampa Bay

Minnesota at Tennessee