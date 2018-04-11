NFL announces 2018 preseason schedule, national TV games

NEW YORK – The NFL has finalized its 65-game 2018 preseason schedule, which includes a slate of eight nationally-televised games, the league announced Wednesday.
The 2018 preseason will kick off on Thursday, August 2 in Canton, Ohio when the Chicago Bears face the Baltimore Ravens in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game. The four-game Redskins’ preseason slate begins at New England – a game to be broadcast live on News 3.
The following is the complete 2018 NFL preseason national television, week-by-week and team-by-team schedule:
2018 PRESEASON WEEK-BY-WEEK SCHEDULE
NFL/HALL OF FAME GAME – AUGUST 2
Chicago vs. Baltimore (NBC)
WEEK 1 – AUGUST 9-13
LA Chargers at Arizona
LA Rams at Baltimore
Carolina at Buffalo
Chicago at Cincinnati
Minnesota at Denver
Tennessee at Green Bay
New Orleans at Jacksonville
Houston at Kansas City
Tampa Bay at Miami
Washington at New England (LIVE on News 3)
Cleveland at NY Giants
Atlanta at NY Jets
Detroit at Oakland
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
Dallas at San Francisco
Indianapolis at Seattle
WEEK 2 – AUGUST 16-20
Kansas City at Atlanta
Miami at Carolina
Buffalo at Cleveland
Cincinnati at Dallas
Chicago at Denver
NY Giants at Detroit
Pittsburgh at Green Bay
San Francisco at Houston
Baltimore at Indianapolis (ESPN, 8/20)
Seattle at LA Chargers
Oakland at LA Rams
Jacksonville at Minnesota
Philadelphia at New England
Arizona at New Orleans
Tampa Bay at Tennessee
NY Jets at Washington (ESPN, 8/16)
WEEK 3 – AUGUST 23-26
Cincinnati at Buffalo (FOX, 8/26)
New England at Carolina
Kansas City at Chicago
Philadelphia at Cleveland (FOX, 8/23)
Arizona at Dallas (NBC, 8/26)
San Francisco at Indianapolis
Atlanta at Jacksonville
New Orleans at LA Chargers (LIVE on News 3, Aug. 25)
Houston at LA Rams
Baltimore at Miami
Seattle at Minnesota
NY Giants at NY Jets
Green Bay at Oakland
Tennessee at Pittsburgh
Detroit at Tampa Bay (LIVE on News 3, Aug. 24)
Denver at Washington
WEEK 4 – AUGUST 30-31
Denver at Arizona
Miami at Atlanta
Washington at Baltimore (LIVE on News 3, Aug. 30)
Buffalo at Chicago
Indianapolis at Cincinnati
Cleveland at Detroit
Dallas at Houston
Green Bay at Kansas City
LA Rams at New Orleans
New England at NY Giants
NY Jets at Philadelphia
Carolina at Pittsburgh
LA Chargers at San Francisco
Oakland at Seattle
Jacksonville at Tampa Bay
Minnesota at Tennessee