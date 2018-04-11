Newport News Police Department to participate in National Drug Take Back Day

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – National Drug Take Back Day is approaching, and local law enforcement plans to help reduce substance abuse.

The Newport News Police Department will participate in the nationwide initiative, which seeks to prevent increased pill abuse and theft.

Along with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), the department will collect potentially dangerous, expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs for destruction on Saturday, April 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

There will be three collection points in Newport News:

Newport News Police South Precinct, 3303 Jefferson Ave.

Newport News Police Central Precinct, 611 Dresden Dr.

Newport News Police South Precinct, 368 Deshazor Dr.

The service is both free and anonymous.

