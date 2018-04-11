Hampton man accused of having 21 dead dogs to serve 8 years behind bars

HAMPTON, Va. – The man accused of having 21 dead dogs in his home will serve over eight years behind bars.

Vernon Silver was sentenced to 69 years with 60 years and eight months suspended.

Silver took an Alford plea, meaning he did not technically admit the act, but admitted that the prosecution could likely prove the charge. Because of the Alford plea, evidence was not submitted and no jury heard the information.

Silver was arrested in March 2017 after a welfare check to his Pochin Place home resulted in the discovery of 21 dead pit bulls and one malnourished dog.

