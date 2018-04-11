First Warning Traffic – Lane closures in Chesapeake, Midtown Tunnel and interstates Wednesday

MOUNT PLEASANT RD LANE CLOSURE Mt Pleasant Rd between the North Landing Bridge and Maxwell St Wednesday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH:

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound Wednesday, April 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT April 8-14





I-64, High Rise Bridge:

Single-lane closure I-64 in both directions from Yadkin Road to Battlefield Boulevard April 8-13 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 8-13, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on April 8-13, as follows: I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.



**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 8-13, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from 1 mile east of Route 199 Lightfoot exit 234 (mile marker 233) to Colonial Parkway (mile marker 240.5) April 8-13, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

· Single-lane closures west April 8-10 and April 12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures east April 10-11, and April 12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Peninsula:

· Dual-lane closure I-64 west at the Industrial Park Drive overpass April 11-12, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Southside:

I-64/Northampton Boulevard (U.S. 13) Interchange: Norfolk

· Single-lane closure I-64 west at Northampton Boulevard April 8-10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Dual-lane closure I-64 west at Northampton Boulevard April 12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.

o I-64 west off-ramp to Northampton Boulevard closed April 8-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

· I-264 east ramp (outside set of lanes) to I-64 east closed April 8-12, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure on I-264 east ramp (inside set of lanes) to I-64 west April 10-13, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-264 west, outside set of lanes, from Newtown Road to I-64 interchange:

o April 13 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o April 14 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-264, Virginia Beach:

· Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions from the Old Toll Plaza to South Plaza Trail overpass April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-264 east from the Virginia Beach Boulevard overpass to First Colonial Road April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures in both directions on Rosemont Road under I-264 April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.

o I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Rosemont south on-ramp to I-264 east closed April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o Rosemont north on-ramp to I-264 west closed April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

· Single-lane closure I-664 south April 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closure I-664 north April 10-11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 south between 35th Street/Warwick Boulevard (Exit 5) and MMMBT:

o April 13 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

· Single-lane closures I-664 north between the MMMBT and 26th Street (Exit 6):

o April 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o April 13 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o April 14 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

Other Roads:

Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

· Single-lane closure south April 9-13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Chincoteague Bridge, Eastern Shore:

Lane closures under flagger control at the Chincoteague Bridge April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

I-95, Greensville County:

Ramp I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed April 9-13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.

Single-lane closure I-95 north at the ramp to Route 629 April 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures April 8-14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:

Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

One turn-lane closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Military Highway/Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) April 8-13, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

· Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road intersection has a single lane in both directions open. Access to Turnpike Road from Frederick Boulevard is still closed.

· Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.