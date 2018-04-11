First Warning Traffic – Lane closures in Chesapeake, Midtown Tunnel and interstates Wednesday

MOUNT PLEASANT RD LANE CLOSURE Mt Pleasant Rd between the North Landing Bridge and Maxwell St Wednesday, April 11 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

PORTSMOUTH:

US 58 East Midtown Tunnel: Alternating lane closures in the Midtown Tunnel eastbound  Wednesday, April 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT  April 8-14


 

I-64, High Rise Bridge:

  • Single-lane closure I-64 in both directions from Yadkin Road to Battlefield Boulevard April 8-13 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

  • Alternating single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) April 8-13, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.
  • Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on April 8-13, as follows:
    • I-64 east and west to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • I-64 east and west to Route 199 east (exit 242B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • I-64 west to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Route 199 west on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.
    • Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 east and west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

**Detour signs will be in place. All ramps will not be closed at the same time to maintain access to the detour routes.

  • Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Penniman Road and Jefferson Avenue at the I-64 overpasses on April 8-13, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
  • Single-lane closures on I-64 east and west from 1 mile east of Route 199 Lightfoot exit 234 (mile marker 233) to Colonial Parkway (mile marker 240.5) April 8-13, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

·         Single-lane closures west April 8-10 and April 12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closures east April 10-11, and April 12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Peninsula:

·         Dual-lane closure I-64 west at the Industrial Park Drive overpass April 11-12, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

I-64, Southside:

I-64/Northampton Boulevard (U.S. 13) Interchange: Norfolk

·         Single-lane closure I-64 west at Northampton Boulevard April 8-10 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Dual-lane closure I-64 west at Northampton Boulevard April 12 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.

o   I-64 west off-ramp to Northampton Boulevard closed April 8-10 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64/264 Interchange, Norfolk/Virginia Beach:

·         I-264 east ramp (outside set of lanes) to I-64 east closed April 8-12, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closure on I-264 east ramp (inside set of lanes) to I-64 west April 10-13, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closures I-264 west, outside set of lanes, from Newtown Road to I-64 interchange:

o   April 13 from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o   April 14 from 11 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-264, Virginia Beach:

·         Single-lane closures I-264 in both directions from the Old Toll Plaza to South Plaza Trail overpass April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closures I-264 east from the Virginia Beach Boulevard overpass to First Colonial Road April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closures in both directions on Rosemont Road under I-264 April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closure in both directions on First Colonial Road under I-264 April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Full ramp closures: Signed detours will be in place.

o   I-264 east off-ramp to First Colonial Road north closed April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   Rosemont south on-ramp to I-264 east closed April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   Rosemont north on-ramp to I-264 west closed April 8-15, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.


I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

·         Single-lane closure I-664 south April 9 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closure I-664 north April 10-11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

·         Single-lane closures I-664 south between 35th Street/Warwick Boulevard (Exit 5) and MMMBT:

o   April 13 from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

·          Single-lane closures I-664 north between the MMMBT and 26th Street (Exit 6):

o   April 11 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

o   April 13 from 9 p.m. to 7 a.m.

o   April 14 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m.

 

Other Roads:

 

Isle of Wight, Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

·         Single-lane closure south April 9-13, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

 

Chincoteague Bridge, Eastern Shore:

  • Lane closures under flagger control at the Chincoteague Bridge April 9, from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

 

I-95, Greensville County:

  • Ramp I-95 north to Route 301 (Exit 12) will be closed April 9-13 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. A detour will be in place.
  • Single-lane closure I-95 north at the ramp to Route 629 April 11 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

 

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

  • Alternating single-lane closures April 8-14, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on:
    • Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street.
    • Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway.
    • Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive.
    • Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.
  • One turn-lane closure on I-64 west off-ramp to Military Highway/Robin Hood Road (Exit 281A) April 8-13, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

 

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

·         Frederick Boulevard and Turnpike Road intersection has a single lane in both directions open. Access to Turnpike Road from Frederick Boulevard is still closed.

·         Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

           

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway:  Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.