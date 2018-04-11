× First Warning Forecast: A chilly start, but a nice warmup

Clear and chilly overnight with lows in the 40s. High pressure will continue to keep us dry through the end of the work week.

A big warmup on tap for Thursday. Highs will warm into the mid 70s under plenty of sunshine. The wind will crank up out of the southwest as the day progresses. Wind gusts up to 30 mph possible. This will help those temperatures soar into the 70s.

Even warmer to end the work week. Many communities will flirt with the 80 degree mark. It will still be breezy.

A 50/50 weekend on tap. Saturday should be mostly dry, with just a slight 20 percent chance for a shower. It’ll be another warm one with highs in the mid and upper 70s. A strong cold front will approach late Saturday and cross the region late Sunday and Monday. This will bring us a chance for showers and even storms. Highs in the mid 70s.

Another chance of rain to start the work week. Temperatures will fall back into the 60s.

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 7 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Meteorologist April Loveland

