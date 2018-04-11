× First Warning Forecast: 70s And Sunshine

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

All of us are in the mid to upper 50s this afternoon with is a little warmer compared to yesterday. We are still a good bit below our normal high of 66. We will reach the upper 50s and lower 60s by the end of the day with a 0% chance for rain. We will stay sunny with little to no cloud cover as we head into the evening and overnight.

Tomorrow afternoon kicks off the big warm up. We will wake up to the 40s then highs will reach the low to mid 70s on Thursday, a 15-degree warm up. A few extra clouds will blend in and out through the day. Winds will crank up tomorrow afternoon, southwest at 10 to 20 with gusts to 30 mph.

Highs will reach the upper 70s and nearing the 80s on Friday, more than 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We will see mostly sunny skies on Friday but it will still be windy. There will still be a 0% chance of rain.

Upper 70s will return on Saturday with a mix of mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Clouds and showers will build in overnight Saturday into Sunday. There will be a 60% chance of rain and thunderstorms through the day on Sunday.

Rain will linger into Monday with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will drop back in to the 60s but will be right around normal for this time of year.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s. Winds: NE 5-10

Tonight: Mainly Clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: A Few Clouds, Warmer, Windy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SW 10-20G25

Weather & Health

Pollen: High (Oak, Maple, Elm)

UV Index: 6 (High)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Low

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

April 11th

1956 Severe Nor’easter: Coastal flooding Southeast Virginia, Eastern Coastal Virginia

1999 F0 Tornado: Pasquotank Co

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.