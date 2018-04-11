Decoys Seafood Restaurant opens in Bennett’s Creek

SUFFOLK, Va. – The iconic Bennett’s Creek Marina may now be gone, but another soon-to-be local favorite has opened in its place.

The restaurant will host an official grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, April 12 at 2 p.m. Mayor Linda T. Johnson will be in attendance at the event, which is open to the public.

Diners can select from classic seafood options such as the fresh, rotating “catch of the day,” crab cakes and seafood platters as well as innovative menu options such as duck nachos and fish tacos.

Decoys has indoor seating as well as outdoor deck seating with picturesque waterfront views. Paying homage to restaurateur Brian Mullins’ love for the outdoors, the decor features duck decoys, hunting dogs and nautical themes, and guests have the option of arriving by boat.

“The Suffolk community has been anxiously awaiting the opening of Bennett’s Creek Marina and Decoys,” said Mayor Johnson. “We appreciate the hard work Brian and Teresa Mullins have done to ensure the former Marina retains its special history, while becoming a destination for new generations. We wish them continued success.”

Decoys is located at 3305 Ferry Road. It is open for lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and dinner from 5-10 p.m. daily.

Click here for more information.