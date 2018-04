Please enable Javascript to watch this video

April 11 is National Cheese Fondue Day!

To celebrate, one of the most famous fondue spots is offering up a great deal!

On April 11 and April 12, you can get a pot of cheese fondue for $4.11 at The Melting Pot!

Seating is limited so you'll want to make a reservation.

The Melting Pot has locations in Virginia Beach and Newport News!