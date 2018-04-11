Baby found dead in suitcase left near New Jersey train tracks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — A baby was found dead in a suitcase left near train tracks in New Jersey on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The gruesome discovery was made about 12:40 p.m. underneath the Tonnelle Avenue Bridge in Jersey City, just off Broadway, the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office said. The Prosecutor's Homicide Unit and police continue to investigate.

The Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit and Port Authority Police are on the scene investigating the body of an infant found just off the train tracks underneath The Tonnelle Avenue Bridge just off Broadway in Jersey City. More info to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) April 11, 2018

A PATH train crew spotted a suitcase near tracks not far from the Journal Square stop and called police, sources told WPIX. When officers arrived, they found human remains in the container. Photos of the scene show a bright pink suitcase on the ground along the tracks.

The prosecutor's office described the victim as an infant and said homicide investigators are on the scene.

The area where the baby was found sits under a bridge from which people often throw bags of trash and other refuse, according to The Jersey Journal.

"It's sad, depressing," a woman named Karen Hernandez told the paper. "Things like that never happened over here."

Jersey City is less than 10 miles from Manhattan.

Additional details were not immediately available Wednesday evening as authorities continue to investigate.